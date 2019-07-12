How To Get JENNIE's White Eyeliner Look & Where To Get Her Dress

Jennie's bold white-liner has been the talk of the town since she posted her new look wearing a bold eyeliner and her light blue floral lace and tweed dress. In the caption, she wrote, "In the moods for sky blue, white eyeliner and some long nails."

This bold eyeliner look is for those moments you want to stand out from the rest!

See the post below!

Ok, who could argue with Jennie's flawless look?

Her makeup artist revealed how to get the look! You just need the products down below.

First, use Hera's eyeshadow holic 4D palette in no.5 and take the third color to apply generously on your eye hole to give depth to your eyes.

Then take a black gel liner to draw a cat-eye on your lids.

Now, to create the signature white eyeliner look that defines this makeup look, you just need Fenty Beauty's white color liner. Take the white liner out of the Vivid Liquid eyeliner trio BAECAE and boldly draw another cat-eye look on top of your black liner.

This white eyeliner look is perfect for those moments you want to stand out from the crowd. It's going to look great on any skin color!

For the face, use Hera face designing blush no.4 sparkling nude.

The makeup artist mentioned Hera's sensual powder matte no. 435 for the lips but unfortunately, for some reason, that product could not be found. But I found a similar color instead! This will have to do for the moment being. Take Hera's Rouge Holic Cream in the shade No. 415 Femme Beige and apply all over your lips. Then take a transparent gloss to dab on the center of your lips.

Also for those who were fixated on Jennie's beautiful dress rather than her eye makeup. Jennie's dress is from Chanel's SS19 Ready-to-wear collection and is priced around $5,700.

Disclaimer: This post is not sponsored.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

ITZY's Comeback Teaser Photo Revealed & And Where To Get The Outfits In The Photo!

