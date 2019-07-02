1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

MOMOLAND Is The Biggest K-pop Girl Group In Mexico Right Now!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @momoland_official

Photo from Instagram @momoland_official

Momoland held the biggest fan meeting in Mexico in June 30th!

Also a new collab with Momoland and Lauv coming up?!

Photo from Instagram @momoland_official

Photo from Instagram @momoland_official

And even though the plaza wherein the fan meeting was held had around 3000 seats, they were immediately sold out!

Around 3000 locals gathered in Mexico EL Plaza Condesa to attend Momoland's fan meeting and a fan meeting of this size and popularity among K-pop groups is extremely rare. So rare that Momoland is the first girl group to host a fan meeting this large among K-pop girl groups.

Photo from Instagram @momoland_official

Photo from Instagram @momoland_official

With this as a steppingstone Momoland is hoping to build a global career. They even posted on Instagram a picture with Lauv. Turns out they met in one of the Mexican shows, shared their opinions on producing a special collaboration album! Momoland and Lauv! Can't wait to hear what that would sound like!

Photo from Instagram @momoland_official

Photo from Instagram @momoland_official

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
EXO D.O And BaekHyun Releasing New Solo Tracks For Fans

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT