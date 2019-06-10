Are JIN and SUGA No Longer Participating in World Tours?

BTS just finished their world tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself with the last concert in Paris, June 9th. They are continuing to grow as the latest global heartthrob, but their chance to meet ARMYs all around the world may have to wait at least a few years from now, at least as a whole of 7 members.

The mandatory military service will have a huge impact on BTS's future

According to the Korean law which had been revised in May 2018, all males above the age 25 needs to get permission to leave abroad. More specifically, every male aged between 25 and 27 can only get permission once every 6 months, up to 5 times within 2 years. This change was to prevent any abuse of delaying enlistment.

However, this revision makes it difficult for BTS to undergo any schedules abroad. JIN especially who is currently 27 years old must inevitably be enlisted next year.

Also, many industry experts say that SUGA, aged 26, will also have difficulties attending to schedules abroad such as award ceremonies and world tours 2 years from now.

Meanwhile, BTS's influence on Korea's economy and its image cannot be ignored. It has been estimated that BTS's economic value is approximately 5.6 trillion won. They not only bring attention to the Korean entertainment industry but also fashion, cosmetics, and food. With BTS gone in the military, awareness for Korean culture will surely decrease, which is why some even suggest new law revision for artists to be exempted from military enlistment.

According to current Korean law, only Olympic medalists, Asian Game gold medalists and those who won 1st or 2nd place in international art contests are exempted from military service. Artists are not included in the list.

So back to the question: Are SUGA and JIN no longer participating in world tours? The answer is still unclear, but there is indeed a high possibility that we might not get to see them more often than we would like.

What do you guys think of the current situation? Do you think that there is at least some possibility for BTS to be exempted from enlistment?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

