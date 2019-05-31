92-liners Who Have To Go To The Military Next Year

Korean adult males who are of age and certain health standards are required to serve in the military for around 20 months by law. Although it is some relief that the military serving time is projected to be shortened to 18 months by November 2020, 18 months might still feel like an insurmountable gap in one’s career. ARMYs and EXO-Ls among many other fans are indubitably heartbroken that the day they have send away their beloved bias for almost two years is approaching.

From BTS to EXO, it's going to be a while until we meet them as a whole on stage

Well, let’s find out the K-pop stars who are inevitably going away to the military soon!

1. BTS Jin

ARMYs all around the world are already dreading this. There’s even talk about exempting military service to all BTS members because they have enhanced national prestige with their worldwide superstar fame. This kind of merit is also commonly given to Korean athletes who won a gold medal in the Olympics or any other international sports event of significance. So fans are hotly debating whether or not BTS should also be given this type of privilege. But this is only wishes of fans. The cold truth is that Jin has to go to the military next year by law.

However, on the bright side, because his birthday is in December, he can go in a relatively later in the year. Seems like Jin had already maturely accepted his fate as he expressed during his interview with Seth Doane on CBS a few weeks ago.

When Seth Doane asked, "military service is mandatory in Korea. There’s only so long you can delay it. Will you serve?"

Jin very maturely replied, "as a Korean it’s natural. Someday when duty calls we’ll be ready to respond and do our best."

2. EXO Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol

But nobody has it harder than the EXO-Ls. As Baekhyun, Chen and Chanyeol were all born in 1992, and they are all required to enlist in the military next year. This is devastating news to fans as it's going to be while until fans can witness the full EXO with 9 members on stage. Xiumin and D.O are already enlisted and in the midst of training. Most of the members are serving where duty called, and EXO-Ls does not have many choices left other than to be patient.

3. Monsta X Shownu

As the Leader, main dancer, lead vocalist, Shownu's presence in Monsta X is unparalleled. Unfortunately, he will be going to the military next year and fans are already worried about how the group Monsta X is going to cope without their leader. Not to mention that his Yum-Yum Yum-Yum mukbang channel on Youtube won't be uploaded for almost two years.

4. Winner Lee Seung Hoon

As a 92-liner( a common Korean phrase used to describe people who were born in the year 1992) Lee Seung hoon of the group Winner has serve to protect our nation.

5. BTOB Im Hyun-Sik

The main vocalist of BToB, Im Hyun-Sik's birthday is 1992 March 7th. Because his birthday is rather early in the year, his enlistment date is expected to be late this year or early next year.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



