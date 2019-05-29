1 읽는 중

Why BTS' Visit To London Is Even More Special This Time

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

This coming June 1st and 2nd, the 7 members of BTS will be standing at the center of Wembley Stadium to perform. Wembley is commonly known as the dream stage of musicians. It can fit around 50 to 60 thousand for one show and it has a long history of musical legends decorating the stage.

BTS concert at Wembley Stadium and a BTS pop-up store

For example, It’s the historic place where legendary band, Queen performed for the massive charity event Live Aid in 1985 which garnered around 1.5 billion viewers. So selling out tickets for the performance at this celebrated stadium is a stellar achievement for BTS.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The city of London is already buzzing with excitement for BTS' special visit. They haven't been blessed with a BTS concert since they performed at the O2 Arena 8 months ago. To show their support, London also opened a BTS pop-up store. The pop-up store was opened near Liverpool station at a building in Worship-street and sells exclusive BTS merch. From the Pop-up store to Wembley, London prepared fans for a streamlined one-stop BTS extravaganza.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The pop-up store was full of BTS paraphernalia starting from T-shirts, hats, pens, socks, bandanas, etc. Just even upon entering the store, visitors were given a red magnetized bracelet with the slogan ‘Speak Yourself,’ which is the name of the BTS stadium tour. The store wasn’t just about the goodies, albeit there were plenty of them. It was more about letting fans have a BTS experience. Mattel displayed exclusive BTS dolls that are supposed to be released later this year, there was a wall covered in a screen, constantly playing BTS music videos in the background, and photo zones with microphones and BTS photos. Fans lined up in front of the door to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

