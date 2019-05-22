BTS V Bulked UP!!

Those who were watching BTS through Vlive on the 19th were pleasantly surprised by BTS V's changed looks.

Has V been working out?!

Just look at this clip! V seems like he's been working out! Doesn't he? He seems to have deviated from his rather slender figure and added on some bulky muscles.

Even Jimin acknowledge this, saying "Oh, your body looks nice." Looks like Jimin can't keep his hands off V

V replied by shyly admitting that he's just been working out. Just when you didn't think V couldn't look any better, there he goes and defies all of our expectations. Well, whatever you're doing, it's working V!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



Related Articles:

BTS Performs 'Boy With Luv' on The Voice Finale!