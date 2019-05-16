TOP 3 BEST Looking K-pop Stars According to K-pop Idols Themselves!

Ilgan Sports annually conduct a survey among K-pop Idol stars to see how they rate each other. K-pop stars were asked to vote in categories like who they think is the best looking, who has the hottest body, who they want to be friends with, among other fun questions that fans are dying to know! These voters work with K-pop stars on a daily basis, so they might have a slightly different perspective than what we have.

Who do you think deserves first place?

Who do you think won 2019 best looking among male K-pop stars?

Well, the answer is already out there. It's Cha Eun-Woo from the K-pop group ASTRO! and let's be honest. His first place is very well deserved.

V from BTS comes in a close second.

Third place is taken by Hwang Minhyun from NU'EST.

Do you agree with the results?

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

