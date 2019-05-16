TOP 3 BEST Looking K-pop Stars According to K-pop Idols Themselves!

1 읽는 중

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Ilgan Sports annually conduct a survey among K-pop Idol stars to see how they rate each other. K-pop stars were asked to vote in categories like who they think is the best looking, who has the hottest body, who they want to be friends with, among other fun questions that fans are dying to know! These voters work with K-pop stars on a daily basis, so they might have a slightly different perspective than what we have.

Who do you think deserves first place?

Who do you think won 2019 best looking among male K-pop stars?
Well, the answer is already out there. It's Cha Eun-Woo from the K-pop group ASTRO! and let's be honest. His first place is very well deserved.

Image from twitter

Image from twitter

V from BTS comes in a close second.

Image from twitter

Image from twitter

Third place is taken by Hwang Minhyun from NU'EST.

Image from twitter

Image from twitter

Do you agree with the results?
Also, if you want to know the winners of other categories, let us know through twitter or Facebook @voomvoomk!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

