사회

CHUNG HA Is Coming Back!!

중앙일보

입력

Image from Instagram @chungha_official

Summer is truly the season for K-pop queens.
Even though the buzz surrounding the sensational girl group Red Velvet's comeback has yet to subside, another exciting news came for our most avid K-pop lovers.

Iconic Queen coming back to take over summer

It's the return of our iconic queen, Chung Ha!

You may know her from her blockbuster songs Gotta go, Love U, and Roller Coaster.

Although she only debuted in 2017, she's already made a grand splash across the K-pop scene, with her song Roller Coaster winning multiple decorated awards and her song Gotta Go taking second place in all of the major Korean music charts soon after its release.

Now once again, she is coming back to rightfully claim her title as the queen of summer. The official release date of her comeback album is yet to be announced, but we can expect some time around June!

Let's all look forward to what splash she is going to make this year!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

