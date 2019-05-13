RED VELVET JOY Runs Off Stage Because of Firework Trauma

RED VELVET JOY was seen dropping down onto her feet and running off stage before she could properly end her performance of Really Bad Boy in 2019 Iseul Live festival.

How she gave us all a fright!

As you can see in the video starting from 3:07, JOY seemed fine as she finished the song and did the ending pose. When the fireworks went off JOY was instantly startled by the noise and ran off stage while covering her ears.

She later wrote on her Instagram that she was sorry for not being able to finish the performance properly.

"Luvies, I'm posting this to say I'm sorry. I've been scared of fireworks ever since I saw them going off right before my eyes. I didn't even get to say goodbye before coming down stage because the fireworks were unexpected and I even heard ringing in my ears. I'm sorry. I'm okay now! Sorry to worry you guys. I always try to give my best in every performance but there are unexpected situations time to time and I hate myself for not being able to act professionally. I'll tighten up so that something like this won't happen again. I'm so sorry."

Thankfully fans weren't mad at her at all but actually were very supportive and were very worried about her health. They said "I also have a trauma so I know what it feels like." and "Shouldn't their manage ask beforehand not to use fireworks?".

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:

RED VELVET Coming Back for the Summer?!

