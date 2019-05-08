1 읽는 중

Ariana Grande Thanks JUNGKOOK for Coming to Her Show

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

The two stars have finally met! Pop star Ariana Grande uploaded a photo of herself and JUNGKOOK from BTS on her Instagram, thanking him for coming to her show.

This is NOT photoshopped! It's legit!

On May 7th JUNGKOOK who is currently in the US for the BTS world tour, visited Ariana Grande's Sweetener tour in LA Staple Center. He uploaded a photo of himself posing with Ariana's ticket held in his hand.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

He wrote, "I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!", all in English.

A few hours later, Ariana also posted a selfie with JUNGKOOK on her Instagram, and wrote "Screaming. Thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook. It meant so much. Love u so much.".

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

She also uploaded an Instagram story of the same picture in black and white, except that it was a screenshot of a lockscreen wallpaper on her phone. I mean, who wouldn't change it after taking a selfie together?

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Can we look forward to a future collab perhaps? What do you guys think about this unexpected encounter of the two pop stars? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

