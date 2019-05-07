1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS's LA Rose Bowl Concert Recap!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS successfully finished their Speak Yourself LA Tour in the Rose Bowl Stadium on May 4th and 5th with amazing stage performance unlike any other. Here's a recap on the highlights of the show for those who couldn't go (including myself).

Why was I not there?

1. The best opening ever

Two enormous jaguar sculptures rose from the ground as Dionysus started as if BTS's appearance wasn't enough to grasp everyone's attention!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

2. JUNGKOOK flying around the stadium

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

During his solo performance of Euphoria, JUNGKOOK literally flew all around the stadium just holding onto a handle and with the protection of a belt around his waist.

He nailed the performance with stable singing and fearless gestures whilst hanging onto the handle, and ARMYs went wild as JUNGKOOK flew over their heads. Only JUNGKOOK can pull off something like that for sure!

3. V's Singularity performance

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

V killed it on stage just by gazing into the camera lens. His solo performance of Singularity started off with him lying on a bed, eyes closed. On cue with the music, he suddenly opened his eyes making the audience go wild.

4. Hi, I'm RM, and you're watching Disney Channel

As RM waved his finger about, the screen showed amazing visual effects following his every single move. Fans were reminded of the iconic Disney channel neon effect, and others also joked on how RM was filming his own version of Frozen.

5. Jimin popping the bubble he was inside

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Jimin started his performance of Serendipity inside a huge bubble. The moment his finger touched the surface, it instantly popped and vanished. If this isn't enough proof that Jimin is actually a living fairy, I don't know what is!

6. The perfect ending to a perfect concert

A giant statue of BTS's logo slowly rose from the ground with never-ending fireworks, bringing the unforgettable concert to an end.

Which performance would you like to see with your own eyes? Leave a comment and let us know!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
QUIZ: Can You Guess Who These BTS Members are Just By Their Lips?

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT