RM Tells Ellen Every Korean Now Knows the Word 'Hook Up'

Remember the time BTS appeared on the Ellen show and how the boys got so flustered when they were asked if the 'hook up' with any of their fans?

We want BTS on the Ellen show again! Like right now!

RM, being the translator of BTS was the only one who understood what the word meant and wittingly tried to avoid the question by replying that they always hook up with their beloved ARMYs and are doing it right at that moment. But Ellen wasn't satisfied. She urged on the translator to tell them what exactly hook up meant, and V responded very cutely by saying "Not! Not! No.", creating many memes such as this one.

In the BBMA interview, RM jokingly told Ellen about the embarrassing situation and asked "Are you going to ask me the hook up question again?" which Ellen shamelessly replied "If you want me to."

Then RM complained in a very cute way that every Korean now know what 'hook up' means thanks to Ellen. I wonder what word the boys will learn next when they appear on the Ellen show!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

