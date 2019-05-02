Who's The BTS Member Hugging Halsey After BBMAs 'Boy With Luv' Stage?

The atmosphere at BTS's Boy with Luv stage at the BBMAs was all around passionately heated.

Check out the heat at the BTS's BBMAs stage!

The fans went wild. They didn't shy away from showing their support for BTS by roaring their cheers and chanting their names. For all of you who weren't fortunate enough to see BTS live at this historic BBMAs event, where they were awarded for Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group, here are some of pictures and clips of the event taken by fans! Jimin and Halsey even shared a friendly hug after sharing this valuable experience together.

Here's a glimpse of the chants and roars of zealous fans. I'm sure BTS could feel all the love from fans all over the world.

Also here's a clip of Jimin and Halsey hugging after stage.

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com