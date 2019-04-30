1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

International ARMYs Visit Gwangju National Cemetery Because of BTS J-HOPE's Lyrics

중앙일보

입력

Photo from News 1

Photo from News 1

On May 18th, 1980, a democratization movement started in Gwangju, South Korea to protest against the martial law government. Estimates say that over 600 people have died during this movement.

It's amazing that international Armys know what Gwangju means to Koreans!!!

Photo from mpva website

Photo from mpva website

In one of BTS’s song called MA CITY, there is a lyric that goes “I’m a South Jeolla Gwangju baby.”, “If you want to see me, then gather at 7, everyone dial 062-518” which is sung by J-Hope, born and raised in Gwangju, showing his pride for his city and its history.

Recently some international ARMYs decided to visit J-Hope’s hometown and learn more about the 5.18 Democratization Movement before going to the 2019 SBS Inkigayo Super Concert to see BTS's performance. They said "We were wondering where we should go before the show, and then we decided to look up May 18th National Cemetery. It feels nice to come and see J-Hope's hometown.".

Photo from News 1

Photo from News 1

ARMYs have already shown interest in Korean history quite recently when they openly criticized CBS that they marked the East Sea as the Sea of Japan in a map showing Korea, which CBS later re-uploaded the video without any labels at all.

Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
BTS's Plans for The Upcoming Military Service 

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT