BTS Peaks No.8 in Billboard Hot 100 Chart!!!

Boy With Luv entered top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart placing in No. 8 and besting their own record of No.10 in June 2018 with Fake Love. Make It Right, which was co-written with Ed Sheeran, also made it into the charts placing in No.95.

Now BTS is the first K-pop group with multiple Hot 100 top 10s, and the second K-pop act overall with this achievement after PSY who hit No.2 with Gangnam Style and No.5 with Gentlemen.

BTS’s previous records in the Hot 100 chart includes Fake Love in No.10, IDOL in No.11, MIC DROP in No.28 and DNA in No.67.

BTS also made it into other charts from Billboard. Their album Map of the Soul: Persona hit No.1 in Billboard 200, and every single track is in the Billboard Top 40 Digital Songs sales chart.



Billboard wrote "Boy With Luv launches at No. 5 on Streaming Songs with 29.9 million U.S. streams, marking BTS' second top 10 and best rank on the chart (passing the No. 7 high of Fake Love) and the top streaming week for any K-pop act, outpacing the 27.4 million that Fake Love logged upon its debut.”.

BTS is also nominated for Billboard Music Award's top duo/group and top social artist categories and they are to perform Boy With Luv with Halsey for the first time in the BBMAs on May 1, 8 p.m. ET/PT.

