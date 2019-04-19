BTS Season's Greeting for Summer 2019

Summer is coming.

Prepare yourself for the upcoming summer heat with BTS (Warning: BTS photos overload)

What better way to start of your summer with BTS's Season's greeting 2019?

These photos will feel like a light breeze underneath the scorching summer heat.

The subject of this year's Season's Greeting is 'Small but definite happiness.'

Let's find out what makes BTS happy!

We definitely already know what makes us happy.

