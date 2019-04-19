1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Season's Greeting for Summer 2019

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Summer is coming.

Prepare yourself for the upcoming summer heat with BTS (Warning: BTS photos overload)

What better way to start of your summer with BTS's Season's greeting 2019?
These photos will feel like a light breeze underneath the scorching summer heat.
The subject of this year's Season's Greeting is 'Small but definite happiness.'
Let's find out what makes BTS happy!

We definitely already know what makes us happy.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Photo from BigHit Entertainment

Send us a message through Facebook or Twitter, letting us know about your thoughts on what makes BTS happy!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
BTS Performs 'Dionysus' and 'Make It Right' for the First Time

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT