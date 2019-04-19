1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

NCT 127 Mistaken for BTS in New York

중앙일보

입력

NCT in New York(left) and BTS V in New York(right). Photo from Twitter Screenshot and BTS Twitter

NCT in New York(left) and BTS V in New York(right). Photo from Twitter Screenshot and BTS Twitter

For those who are not completely familiar with K-pop, it’s easy to mistake every multi-membered K-pop boy band group as BTS. But you can imagine NCT 127’s frustration of people mistaking them for BTS at every curb in NYC.

Are they similar? Check out how NCT responded!

NCT 127, a boy band group with 9 members and under the label SM entertainment, recently flew to NYC to introduce their brand new EP ‘We Are Superhuman.’ They already made a successful appearance at the show ‘Good morning America’ and are scheduled to perform in their first North American tour. They are becoming a new and huge sensation in the K-pop scene themselves. But it seems like BTS’s popularity contributed to some awkward encounters with the fans and NCT 127.

In this twitter clip, NCT 127 is confronted with the question “Are you BTS?”
An enthusiastic fan claps back, “They are NCT! Get it together! Yes!”
The boy band cheers at the fan for this recognition and Mark, one of the members reply, “Sorry we are not BTS.”

Image from SM & Digital Music News

Image from SM & Digital Music News

Well, NCT, you have nothing to be sorry about! You are a sensation on its own, and we applaud your branching out!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
NCT 127 on Good Morning America and Fans Lining Up All Night to See Them

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT