NCT 127 on Good Morning America and Fans Lining Up All Night to See Them

The K-pop Sensation NCT 127 appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ and America’s famous talk show ‘Strahan & Sara’ to introduce their brand new EP, ‘We are Superhuman.’ They breathtakingly performed a mashup of their newest songs, 'Cherry Bomb,' and 'We are Superhuman.'

Let's welcome our newest K-pop Sensation, NCT 127

NCT 127 is the newest K-pop sensation. Apparently, fans have been lining all night long to see this beloved boy band before the airing of the show. The sub-group of the boy band NCT, NCT 127 features nine members: Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Johnny, Doyoung, Mark, and Haechan. Immediately after their debut in July 2016, they launched a successful career sweeping the music charts and awards, including ‘2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards,’ and the “31st Golden Disk Awards. Now their grand success extends to a bigger market: North America.

In the upcoming April 23rd, NCT 127 is also scheduled to appear in America’s Fox 5 Channel’s popular Morning Show ‘Good day New York,’ a show with 30 years of history.

They are also opening their North American Tour in the New Jersey Prudential Center on April 24th. NCT 127 is going to perform 12 times in 11 different cities in the US, and Canada, so be on the lookout! Follow their tour here!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

