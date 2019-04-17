1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

CGV acknowledges EXO Baekhyun’s influence

중앙일보

입력

Photo from EXO official website

Photo from EXO official website

 If you come to Korea, you might be surprised by the amount of K-pop idol advertisements on the subway, bus stops, and on buildings. These advertisements are put up by fans, most of the times celebrating their favorite artist’s birthday or to promote their new upcoming album.

"They sure know who's top priority"

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 A fanpage of Baekhyun from EXO has come to notice because of their success in securing a spot for Baekhyun’s birthday advertisement-which is  May 6-in CGV, which is one of the most renowned Korean cinema.

 The fanpage tweeted, “It is obvious that when a huge blockbuster film like Avengers 4 releases, the cinema will be crowded with audience, so it was very competitive to have even one spot for Baekhyun’s advertisement."

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 They mentioned that during this season when there are so many huge movies being aired, some companies even agree to sign a 1-year contract for an advertisement slot. But CGV recognized Baekhyun’s influence and further collaboration possibilities, so they decided to give Baekhyun's fanpage the slot. Baekhyun’s CGV advertisement will be aired around the time Avenger 4 releases, starting April 24 to May 6th.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 They also added, “After the ad was confirmed, we received numerous calls from other companies asking us to yield the spot because of how popular the film was, but our response was obviously ‘no’.”

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 The fanpage is also airing a television advertisement. “We want to see more of Baekhyun on television commercials. Last year we had birthday ads on SBS. This year we are planning to put an advertisement on JTBC for 1 week. The ad will be out starting on May 1st to May 7th, and it will be shown 100 times daily, and 700 times in total.”

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 Fans commented "CGV sure knows who's top priority", "I'll make sure to get the ticket from the kiosk with Baekhyun's face on it", and "I'm not even a huge fan of his, but I know when exactly his birthday is because of his devoted fans!".

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT