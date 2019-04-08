BTS Reveals "Boy with Luv" Teaser Video Featuring HALSEY

BTS has revealed a teaser video for their new music.

This is going to be fire

On April 8th on its Twitter account, BigHit Entertainment unveiled a teaser video for the group's new music, Boy with Luv.

The track is off of MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA with Halsey being featured on the track as well as in the video. In the clip, Halsey walks out of a ticket office as though she has something urgent came up. As she steps out of the building, she encounters BTS members sitting on a couch in pink outfits, then she walks away. And the teaser ends with a short snippet of the song with the 7 idols posing.

Halsey is an American singer-songwriter who made debut in 2015. 2 years after her debut, she topped Billboard 200 with her 2nd album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

Last August, she had the first concert in Korea. After the show, she posted a photo of herself and BTS members taken together with a caption that reads, "you know there was no way I’d come all the way to Seoul without seeing these guys. 👼🏼 can’t wait to see them play Staples center!!! I’m HELLA proud. 💗💖💗"

BTS is known to collaborate with pop stars every time they put out new music such as Steve Aoki, Desiigner, Nicki Minaj and Halsey. With all the joint tracks with such pop stars from the past have been a great success, how tremendous the collaboration with the female artist will be is exceedingly looked forward to.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

