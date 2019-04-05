1 읽는 중

BTS V & RED VELVET IRENE Make an Appearance on a MARVEL Comic Cover!!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Marvel, Twitter

Photo from Marvel, Twitter

BTS Taehyung (V) and Red Velvet Irene were found to have been pictured on the cover of a Marvel comic book.

Apparently the cover illustrator is a fan himself!

The Marvel Runaways magazine no. 11 shows a crowd of people, and most of those people have pink, purple, or even teal-colored hair. Upon closer inspection, however, it appears that the two K-pop idols Taehyung and Irene somehow wandered in and made their way onto the cover as well.

Photo from Marvel

Photo from Marvel

Can you pick out where they are?

V is at the bottom right, next to the Marvel Unlimited logo, and Irene is right in the bottom left corner.

"It could be just any person with purple hair though!" some may think. But when compared with real pictures of the celebrities...

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

It appears that the characters on the cover were drawn by looking at the idols' pictures.

A few people who noticed this sent the pictures in a tweet and mentioned it to the cover artist, Kris Anka, on Twitter. He retweeted a few, and then followed up with a tweet of his own:

Anka has apparently been a fan for quite a while! He has even done drawings of Irene and Seulgi in the past.

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

There is also speculation that the person in the top left corner may be RM from BTS. There may even be more than we know now! Either way, it is great to see another K-pop fan showing his love for his favorite idols through drawings. And what an honor for Taehyung and Irene!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Can you Voomies find any other idols within the mass of people on the cover? Let us know your thoughts and guesses in the comments!

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

