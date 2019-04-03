1 읽는 중

SM Entertainment Drops New Light Stick With Every SM Artist's Logo Combined

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community and SM global shop

SM Entertainment recently notified their fans of a new product on its SM global shop Instagram account.

Would you buy it or not?

Photo from SM global shop Instagram

It is a light stick but looked quiet different yet familiar at the same time. This is because it's a light stick made with every SM artist's logo combined.

Photo from SM global shop Instagram

A total of 8 groups and a solo artist: Girls' Generation, BoA, SHINee, NCT, Super Junior, Red Velvet, EXO and TVXQ are found in the single light stick. Fans who stumbled upon the news and the photo expressed diverse opinions on such merchandise that the company put out.

However, as majority of fans have probably noticed, it was a prank pulled by SM for April fool's day.

Fans reacted, "Is this for real?" "I would actually buy it" "It must be too heavy to carry around" and more.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

