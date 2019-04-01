Different Ways BTS Members Comfort Each Other + Why Did JUNGKOOK Cry??

It might look like all fun and games, and no doubt it is an enjoyable job- however, just like any other person doing any other job, BTS members, too, are sure to sometimes make mistakes and feel disheartened.

They're all so genuinely kind, I'll always be rooting for them!

What's more important than the mistake, however, is rising up and above that mistake and doing better. But in order to do that, people oftentimes need the comfort and understanding of the people around them to help them gain the courage to move on and do better.

BTS members, although all different, all become discouraged at times, and they also all comfort other members in their own special way. Let's take a look at a few different ways they cheer each other up when they're feeling down.

First off, an old episode of Run BTS! on VLIVE. Bangtan members went on a sort of camping retreat together, and during the time they were around the campfire, this is what Taehyung had to say to Jimin.

"Jimina, about the times you messed up on stage because of your diet or being off key"

"Don't get too stressed about it"

"Because it hasn't changed- whatever you do on stage, you're still the coolest person I've seen."

Recently, it was also discovered that Jungkook cried after one of his past performances. He had said he was sorry to his fans on stage afterwards, promising to do better, but it was unknown until recently that he actually cried afterwards backstage. Apparently, he said he had made a mistake while performing his solo "Euphoria."

From August 25th, 2018. This is the performance he was saying he made a mistake in, but fans may never know what it was! He clearly holds himself to a very high standard, and apparently that day he was a bit disappointed in himself.

On the BTS Love Yourself in Seoul DVD, there is a scene that shows Jungkook backstage holding in tears. When Jimin notices him and comes over, Jungkook breaks down crying, and they each have a take at consoling the youngest in each of their own ways.

J-Hope: What's wrong?

Jin: Jungkook always does well

J-Hope: Jungkooka don't cry

Jin: Jungkook if you cry, your hyungs' hearts break

Suga: In life, you sometimes do well and sometimes you don't

But I always do well so I dunno haha

*worried*

Suga makes a joke like that and then worries about his maknae.

J-Hope: What what?

Jimin: We don't know, only he knows. Nooobody knew that he made a mistake.

RM: Even people as cool as Jungkook can make mistakes..

And then even as they go for a group picture afterwards, everyone makes sure Jungkook gets in the front and center, surrounded by the smiles of his fellow BTS members.

Korean ARMY saw these sweet moments and were touched by how warm the hearts of all the members are. Some people even left comments like, "I'm not even a BTS fan, but I can't believe how kind all the members are to each other. It's so great to see," and "They have such beautiful hearts."

We also love seeing their encouraging, positive faces, and look forward to more in the future!

