1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BIGHIT & CJ ENM Establish New Company, Plan to Raise Next Best Idol Group!!

중앙일보

입력

Photos from Ilgan Sports

Photos from Ilgan Sports

CJ ENM has joined up with BTS's label BigHit entertainment to launch a new joint company, BELIFT LAB, and introduce a new K-pop idol group into the entertainment industry sometime next year, in 2020.

Open auditions will be held around the world starting the end of March!!

Established upon capital of 7 billion Korean Won, BigHit's CEO Bang Si-hyuk will be in charge of producing the new idol group, and starting from the 30th of this month (March), there will be open auditions held in countries around the world, including Korea, the United States, Japan, and more.

Based on their shared knowledge and experience both in Korea and abroad, both companies have agreed upon the shared goal of discovering the next best global idol group that they can raise and create music and productions with, to follow after the legend left by BTS.

CJ ENM will be assisting in the fields of discovering and supporting activities of new artists through their business knowledge in broadcasts and concerts and album distribution. BigHit will be in charge of producing the artists through their qualified producing system.

BELIFT LAB CEO Kim Tae Ho said, "This business' main field will be entertainment and media based on contents IP (intellectual property rights). We will see results that meet up with the market expectations, as large as they may be, with this project being done by the nation's best contents and entertainment businesses.

They have also released a teaser that mentions the auditions. Applications can be found on the BELIFT LAB's official website, and males born between 1997 and 2008 are eligible to apply.

By MalinaFairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT