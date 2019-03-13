1 읽는 중

Former BTS's Back-Up Dancer Debuts As Idol And Talks About BTS

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community and Ilgan Sports

Photo from online community and Ilgan Sports

ARGON, a K-pop boy band that has debuted on March 11th, had a showcase for their debut single, Master Key in Gangnam on the 11th.

Ooops! Exposed!

There is something about the group that caught people's attention. It's that the leader of the group, Kain, used to be a back-up dancer for BTS.

He said, "I loved the cheer from the audience on stage. So I wondered how it would be like to receive cheer as a singer and that's how I decided to debut".

He mentioned BTS as well. He said, "I have been on a world tour with BTS. I was with them for 3 years and that was when I started dreaming about becoming a singer. It was also a great experience for me as a dancer", he reminisced.

The newly debuted idol talked about BTS's strength too. He said, "BTS practices 16 hours a day. I think it makes them someone to I should model myself on since they always do their best and practice even though they are on the top".

K-pop fans commented that they want to see BTS's reaction when they meet Kain as an artist for the first time.

ARGON is set to continue their career as a K-pop boy band actively with their debut single, Master Key.

By Jay Yoo and BongBong voomvoomk@gmail.com

