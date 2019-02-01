How To Make Cute Sauna Towel Hats Like BTS??

1 읽는 중

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Saunas, called Jjimjilbangs in Korea, are popular amongst all kinds of people. Even BTS went to on in one of their recent episodes of Run BTS! uploaded on January 30th.

Look at all the adorable little "sheep heads"!!

Throughout the entire episode, all members are wearing a peculiar hat on their heads for the majority of the show. Upon closer inspection, it's actually a hand towel! This is actually a common way to "wear" your towel around in saunas or jjimjilbangs in Korea. So common, in fact, that it even has a name- "Yang meori" or "sheep head," named after how the two knobs on the side of the head look like sheep ears.

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

The first step in making this hat is to lay out your towel and fold it longways into three equal sections.

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Then, grab one of the ends and start rolling it over itself inside-out a few times.

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Repeat on the other side. If the hat is too wide or loose (or slim and tight), just roll a few more times on both sides until it fits your head just right!

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo by VoomVoom

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

As you can see, t's not hard to make at all! It can be made and undone very quickly once you get the hang of it. You can even see RM unraveling his to hang around his neck as he gets ready to head into the hot room!

Photo from VLIVE Screenshot

Photo from VLIVE Screenshot

Although some people say that it's just used for its cute looks, others say that the cute towel hat helps to keep sweat from running into your eyes in the hot parts of the sauna. Nevertheless, people can be seen wearing it all around inside!

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

You don't have to be in Korea or even in a jjimjilbang to try on this cute hat- try it for yourself and feel like BTS and your other favorite Korean celebrities!

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

Photo from VLIVE

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

