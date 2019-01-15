1 읽는 중

"Legendary" Fancam Uploaded For EXO KAI's Birthday

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In commemoration of EXO Kai's birthday yesterday on January 14th, the homepage master of a Kai-dedicated fan site, MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK, uploaded a video along with the text, "2019 HAPPY KAIDAY" on their YouTube channel.

Wowowow you don't see a man with moves like that every day!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The video is a fan-shot video of Kai performing with the other EXO members to White Noise from their live album "EXO PLANET #3 The EXO'rDIUM(dot)." Focused on Kai, you can see him tearing up the dance floor with all his hot moves and looks.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

In the video, he's wearing black studded skinnies and a flowy black shirt with cutouts that show off his broad shoulders. His hair is also parted and pushed back, showing off his forehead.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Fans then and even now, while watching the newly uploaded video, are left breathless after watching Kai pull off the energetic dance moves with ease and finesse. One of the most eye-catching scenes is when Kai, with sweat shining on his brow, does a smooth body wave near the end of the video. His gaze and mannerisms left fans lost for words.

Aeris (EXO-Ls) who have seen the video are calling it a legendary fancam, that really captures Kai's moment on stage.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

