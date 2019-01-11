1 읽는 중

Can We Be Expecting Many New Groups In 2019??

중앙일보

Photo from Youtube Screenshot, Twitter

Along with the new year come new beginnings. And as the saying "out with the old,  in with the new" implies, there are also some things that may end or temporarily be on stand still.

We will all be looking forward to what 2019 brings!

The K-pop sphere is no different, and this phenomenon applies here as well. With many established idol groups' members getting older and having to enlist in the military even this year, many groups will have to alter or halt their activities to accommodate to their circumstances.

However, just as the saying goes, that also gives us hope for many new groups to make an appearance this year. As it is, with many '90 and '91 liners currently enlisted or enlisting in the military this year, there will be few active groups from the 2nd generation and 2.5 generation Idols with all members participating, and many 3rd generation Idols are approaching a stage of inactivity. Groups who will be affected by this include 2PM, HIGHLIGHT, INFINITE, B.A.P, BTOB, EXO, VIXX, BIGBANG, SHINEE, B1A4, WINNER, and Wanna One.

Photo from Twitter @WannaOne_twt

However, even just earlier today BigHit released an introduction on the first member for a new group to debut sometime this year, and the already-popular show Produce 101 will host a boy group this season, no doubt pulling in more hype and attention. Plus, although Wanna One has officially disbanded as of the start of this year, individual members may set off as solo artists or form groups to continue on in their entertainment careers.

Whatever the year may have in store, it seems safe to say that K-pop fans will not be left disappointed this year!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

