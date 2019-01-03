Kang Daniel Sets New Record By Hitting 1M Followers On Instagram In 11 Hours

On the 2nd, Kang Daniel created his personal Instagram account. Fans were super glad that their favorite artist finally has a personal space on a social media platform where they can actively interact with each other.

This is jaw-dropping!

What's more stunning is that the number of followers has reached 1 million in just 11 hours after its opening.

This is said to be the fastest for an individual to gain 1M followers, surpassing the old record that Pope Francis set back in 2016 by 1 hour.

With Wanna One facing its disbandment in this month after their last concert, some of the members have informed about their future plans. It is reported that Yoon Jisung and Ha Sungwoon are going solo right after the disbandment. Fans are making a rough assumption that alongside the other members, the personal social media account might be a signal that Kang Daniel is also going to make a comeback as a solo artist.

From a normal trainee to a highly sought after member of the globally popular boy band, Kang Daniel has made a tremendous transition. Now that Wanna One is coming to an end, how he will reinvent himself as either a solo artist or a member of another group is being highly anticipated.

