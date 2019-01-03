1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Kang Daniel Sets New Record By Hitting 1M Followers On Instagram In 11 Hours

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports and Kang Daniel Instagram

Photo from Ilgan Sports and Kang Daniel Instagram

On the 2nd, Kang Daniel created his personal Instagram account. Fans were super glad that their favorite artist finally has a personal space on a social media platform where they can actively interact with each other.

This is jaw-dropping!

Photo from Kang Daniel Instagram

Photo from Kang Daniel Instagram

What's more stunning is that the number of followers has reached 1 million in just 11 hours after its opening.

This is said to be the fastest for an individual to gain 1M followers, surpassing the old record that Pope Francis set back in 2016 by 1 hour.

With Wanna One facing its disbandment in this month after their last concert, some of the members have informed about their future plans. It is reported that Yoon Jisung and Ha Sungwoon are going solo right after the disbandment. Fans are making a rough assumption that alongside the other members, the personal social media account might be a signal that Kang Daniel is also going to make a comeback as a solo artist.

From a normal trainee to a highly sought after member of the globally popular boy band, Kang Daniel has made a tremendous transition. Now that Wanna One is coming to an end, how he will reinvent himself as either a solo artist or a member of another group is being highly anticipated.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT