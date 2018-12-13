PHOTO: BTS V Shows Off Eye-Popping Good Look At 2018 MAMA Red Carpet

On December 12th, 2018 Mnet Asian Music Award took place.

It's virtually impossible to get enough of it!

A lot of K-pop artists and groups showed up and graced the event with their presence.

One of the artists who stood out and caught people's attention is BTS V.

At the red carpet, V showed up with light red colored hair.

He wore a pink suit that goes well with his red hair. Inside the jacket, he had a shirt with floral patterns on.

Overall, his fashion was coordinated in a way that doesn't stick out too much but is still flamboyant enough to spice up the whole squad's appearance.

In addition to his outfit, as he is already well-known for, he made a good use of accessories such as earring and a ring.

Fans commented "I was stunned when I saw him on TV" "His face is more flamboyant than his fashion"

Every time V makes his appearance on awards, he pulls off a great look,

Can't wait to see how differently good-looking he will be!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

