1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS and BLACKPINK Make the New York Times 65 Best Songs of 2018

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

The New York Times released its 65 Best Song of 2018 where BTS and BLACKPINK are included as the only K-Pop songs on the list.

Is anyone surprised?

Put together by New York Times music critics Jon Pareles and Jon Caramanica, the list reflects a mixture of songs that not only topped the charts but also created a sensation by its cultural, sociological, and political influence.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment YouTube Screenshot

Photo from BigHit Entertainment YouTube Screenshot

Among the sixty-five songs listed, only three are K-Pop songs. BTS Fake Love and Singularity have been ranked at No. 20 out of 31 in Caramanica's list, while BLACKPINK's Ddu-du-Ddu-du makes the link at No. 31

Photo from YG Entertainment YouTube Screenshot

Photo from YG Entertainment YouTube Screenshot

A photograph accompanies BTS's ranking, displaying a snapshot of the seven members during their Citi Field concert. The captions read "The K-pop group BTS showcased its close relationship with its fans at Citi Field" giving a silent tribute to ARMY amidst all their accomplishments.

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

Photo from Yonhap News

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT