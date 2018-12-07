BTS and BLACKPINK Make the New York Times 65 Best Songs of 2018

The New York Times released its 65 Best Song of 2018 where BTS and BLACKPINK are included as the only K-Pop songs on the list.

Is anyone surprised?

Put together by New York Times music critics Jon Pareles and Jon Caramanica, the list reflects a mixture of songs that not only topped the charts but also created a sensation by its cultural, sociological, and political influence.

Among the sixty-five songs listed, only three are K-Pop songs. BTS Fake Love and Singularity have been ranked at No. 20 out of 31 in Caramanica's list, while BLACKPINK's Ddu-du-Ddu-du makes the link at No. 31

A photograph accompanies BTS's ranking, displaying a snapshot of the seven members during their Citi Field concert. The captions read "The K-pop group BTS showcased its close relationship with its fans at Citi Field" giving a silent tribute to ARMY amidst all their accomplishments.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

