BLACKPINK Members Admire Each Other's Appearances

It is an undisputed fact that each and every BLACKPINK member is great-looking.

They do know they look good after all

It seems like the members are highly aware of it.

At various awards lately, some footages were captured where the members compliment each other on their looks.

Jennie looks right in Lisa's eyes and tells her that she looks pretty. You can tell Jennie said that by reading her lips. She says, 'Yeppeo', meaning 'pretty' in Korean.

This time, Lisa expresses how Rose looks good. The Rose's reaction is so cute!

They look at each other and nods. Guess they were admiring each other's beauty!

Jisoo leans her head on Rose's shoulder. It is just so pleasing to watch!

Looking at all these footages, it is very apparent that they are on good terms and it can't be refuted.

Since a good teamwork and love for teammates directly lead to longevity of a group, as long as the members maintain the good relationship, fans will be able to see BLACKPINK for a long time.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com