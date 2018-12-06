JIMIN Starts Crying When He Sees WANNA ONE HA SUNGWOON Crying At Awards

At 2018 Melon Music Awards that took place a few days ago, a footage of BTS Jimin and Wanna One Ha Sungwoon had many people moved.

Hope their friendship lasts forever!

While Ha Sungwoon was on stage to receive the grand prize, it seems that tears welled up in his eyes. Jimin, who was watching him from his seat started weeping and got emotional.

This made fans get choked up.

However, this wasn't the end.

Jimin and Ha Sungwoon were also spotted walking back to their seats after the award ceremony with their arms put around each others' shoulders.

And they didn't forget to exchange greetings even when they were seated quite far from each other.

When this was shared among fans, some wondered since when they have been friends and why Jimin emotionally sympathized with Ha Sungwoon.

It was found out that Jimin and Ha Sungwoon were friends even before Ha Sungwoon participated in Produce 101.

Last year before Produce 101 went on air, on BTS Twitter, Jimin tweeted, "Please support Sungwoon. He is such a nice guy and a good singer." along with a photo that they took together.

Also, when Ha Sungwoon was in a competition with other people on the show, Jimin posted a picture of the text he sent to vote for Ha Sungwoon. In the text, it says, "No.3 Ha Sungwoon." "Why can't I vote from abroad? I'm Korean"

It was because Jimin was outside the country at that time and overseas viewers weren't able to vote.

So the tweet made fans laugh. But at the same time, it made fans realize how close they are and how Jimin is supportive of his friend.

By being an idol himself, Jimin probably knew how hard and frustrating it has been for Ha Sungwoon to make it since they've known each other for years and that is the reason why Jimin got choked up.

It's so good to see these two top idols support each other even when they are on the top.

Hope their friendship as well as friendly rivalry last forever and be a good influence and a motivation to each other.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

