BLACKPINK JISOO Uploads Pictures Showing Love For Her Fans

Just yesterday, November 26th, Jisoo from BLACKPINK uploaded a series of four pictures onto her personal Instagram account.

My heart could just burst!!

The four pictures are of Jisoo holding a single red heart balloon amongst a big bundle of many other balloons. In one she's about to give the balloon a kiss, and in other's, she is seen hugging the heart balloon with a big smile on her face.

The whole compilation was like a lovely, early Christmas present to all her fans.

Jisoo left a caption saying, "A day I'm missing my BLINKs ❣️"

Fans loved the special message and pictures left for them, and left comments saying things like, "Rest and eat well, keep smiling!" "We miss you too Chu!" and "So gorgeous! All Blinks love you!"

Yesterday Jisoo and BLACKPINK made an appearance on their VLIVE Channel for their fans.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

