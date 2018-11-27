1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK JISOO Uploads Pictures Showing Love For Her Fans

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @sooyaaa__

Photo from Instagram @sooyaaa__

Just yesterday, November 26th, Jisoo from BLACKPINK uploaded a series of four pictures onto her personal Instagram account.

My heart could just burst!!

The four pictures are of Jisoo holding a single red heart balloon amongst a big bundle of many other balloons. In one she's about to give the balloon a kiss, and in other's, she is seen hugging the heart balloon with a big smile on her face.

The whole compilation was like a lovely, early Christmas present to all her fans.

Jisoo left a caption saying, "A day I'm missing my BLINKs ❣️"

Fans loved the special message and pictures left for them, and left comments saying things like, "Rest and eat well, keep smiling!" "We miss you too Chu!" and "So gorgeous! All Blinks love you!"

Yesterday Jisoo and BLACKPINK made an appearance on their VLIVE Channel for their fans.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT