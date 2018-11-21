BTS V's Chinese Fans Go the Distance to Show Their Support.. in Japan??

It was announced on SNS that, in order to celebrate V's Love Yourself Dome Tour in Japan on the 6th, BTS V's Chinese fan club "Baidu KimTaeHyung Bar" finished the contract to display V's concert congratulatory adverts for seven days starting on November 19th, making him the first Korean celebrity to make it on Osaka's Shinsaibashi, RIBIA TV billboard.

"Our love for Taehyung can never be stopped!"

However, having been caught up in the most recent affairs and tension between Korea and Japan, V's concert congratulatory advert contract was suddenly cancelled by the advertising company just a few days before it was planned to show.

BTS's scheduled performance on Asahi TV's Music Station was also canceled only one day before their planned appearance, due to the same issues.

But despite the sudden cancellation in their supporting contract in Japan, V's Chinese fans did not give up. They continued to move their congratulatory advert to a large-scale rooftop screen near the Japanese embassy within Korea, along with the message, "No matter what happened, our love for Taehyung has never stopped."

V's advert can now be seen from November 20th until the 24th on a billboard screen located within Seoul, Jongno-gu.

V's Chinese fans have made great measures to show their support for him and BTS, including placing another congratulatory video of V on the Times Square ABC Super Sign billboard in America last October, the first celebrity in the world to be featured there.

Growing together with all their global fans, BTS did not get swept up and out by the right-wing's anti-Hallyu movements in Japan and continued to share in strong fellowship with 100,000 Japanese fans during their successful Tokyo Dome Tour concerts.

BTS's Japanese tour will continue on until next January, spending a few days in cities going from Tokyo to Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

