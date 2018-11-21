1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS V's Chinese Fans Go the Distance to Show Their Support.. in Japan??

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

It was announced on SNS that, in order to celebrate V's Love Yourself Dome Tour in Japan on the 6th, BTS V's Chinese fan club "Baidu KimTaeHyung Bar" finished the contract to display V's concert congratulatory adverts for seven days starting on November 19th, making him the first Korean celebrity to make it on Osaka's Shinsaibashi, RIBIA TV billboard.

"Our love for Taehyung can never be stopped!"

However, having been caught up in the most recent affairs and tension between Korea and Japan, V's concert congratulatory advert contract was suddenly cancelled by the advertising company just a few days before it was planned to show.

BTS's scheduled performance on Asahi TV's Music Station was also canceled only one day before their planned appearance, due to the same issues.

But despite the sudden cancellation in their supporting contract in Japan, V's Chinese fans did not give up. They continued to move their congratulatory advert to a large-scale rooftop screen near the Japanese embassy within Korea, along with the message, "No matter what happened, our love for Taehyung has never stopped."

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

V's advert can now be seen from November 20th until the 24th on a billboard screen located within Seoul, Jongno-gu.

V's Chinese fans have made great measures to show their support for him and BTS, including placing another congratulatory video of V on the Times Square ABC Super Sign billboard in America last October, the first celebrity in the world to be featured there.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Growing together with all their global fans, BTS did not get swept up and out by the right-wing's anti-Hallyu movements in Japan and continued to share in strong fellowship with 100,000 Japanese fans during their successful Tokyo Dome Tour concerts.

BTS's Japanese tour will continue on until next January, spending a few days in cities going from Tokyo to Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka.

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT