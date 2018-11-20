BLACKPINK Airport Fashion Takes the Spotlight Once Again!

Just a few days ago on November 18th, BLACKPINK was spotted as they were going to Incheon International Airport to head to Indonesia for a performance.

All of their outfits are just so cute!!

All of the four girls sported their individual fashion and styles, with bright and smiling faces for the people greeting them on site. Today, let's take a look at each member's fashion one by one!

First up is Jennie. Here, she's wearing a casual, comfy, yet sporty look. Complete with white sneakers, she's wearing some black skinnies to pair with her unique cropped denim jacket.

The white stripes on both the scarf and jacket match the white shoes and purse, and the black colored pants and scarf make for an all-around harmonious outfit.

Next is Rose. Out of the fours' outfits today, hers is the most business-like, with a well-fitting gray blazer with a zipper point.

She paired the blazer with a statement tartan scarf, black bag, and black jeans.

Here we have Jisoo. Jisoo's outfit embodies both cute and sexy, with a long comfy cardigan over a cropped black turtleneck.

The subtle button-up high waist on her black jeans also pairs well together with the black top and buttons lining her cardigan for an overall balanced look.

Last but not least is Lisa. Lisa made a statement with her big bright yellow sweater, matching her shining smile.

The comfy oversized sweater paired with frayed mom-jeans and sneakers make for a simple, everyday outfit that anyone can pull off. Her clack structured bag contrasts with the casual style of the outfit, making it stand out.

All of the girls looked lovely as usual! Which outfit was your favorite? Which one would you like to wear? Let us know your opinions in the comments!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com