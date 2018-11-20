1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BLACKPINK Airport Fashion Takes the Spotlight Once Again!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Just a few days ago on November 18th, BLACKPINK was spotted as they were going to Incheon International Airport to head to Indonesia for a performance.

All of their outfits are just so cute!!

All of the four girls sported their individual fashion and styles, with bright and smiling faces for the people greeting them on site. Today, let's take a look at each member's fashion one by one!

First up is Jennie. Here, she's wearing a casual, comfy, yet sporty look. Complete with white sneakers, she's wearing some black skinnies to pair with her unique cropped denim jacket.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The white stripes on both the scarf and jacket match the white shoes and purse, and the black colored pants and scarf make for an all-around harmonious outfit.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Next is Rose. Out of the fours' outfits today, hers is the most business-like, with a well-fitting gray blazer with a zipper point.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

She paired the blazer with a statement tartan scarf, black bag, and black jeans.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Here we have Jisoo. Jisoo's outfit embodies both cute and sexy, with a long comfy cardigan over a cropped black turtleneck.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The subtle button-up high waist on her black jeans also pairs well together with the black top and buttons lining her cardigan for an overall balanced look.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Last but not least is Lisa. Lisa made a statement with her big bright yellow sweater, matching her shining smile.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The comfy oversized sweater paired with frayed mom-jeans and sneakers make for a simple, everyday outfit that anyone can pull off. Her clack structured bag contrasts with the casual style of the outfit, making it stand out.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

All of the girls looked lovely as usual! Which outfit was your favorite? Which one would you like to wear? Let us know your opinions in the comments!

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT