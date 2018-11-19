1 읽는 중

사회

BTS BURN THE STAGE Also Breaking Records... Will They Reach 1 Million?

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

BTS's Burn The Stage: The Movie is igniting the hearts of fans and ticket sales are spreading like wildfires.

Better get your tickets before they're gone! They're selling like hotcakes!

According to the Korean Film Council's Movie Ticket Consolidated Computer Network, the BTS movie released on the 15th boasted an incredible number of 55,132 on Saturday the 18th, with a total of 235,372 views and rising.

Burn the Stage is breaking records on the daily, hurdling over the former leading documentary about a Korean artist, Beautiful Tomorrow, which received 63 thousand views.

With tickets selling and numbers rising as quickly as this, people are just waiting to see the documentary hit the 500 thousand and even unprecedented one million mark.

Burn the Stage is a collection from the 2017 BTS LIVE TRILOGY EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR and is their first official big-screen debut. The documentary is gathering interest from not only fans, but curious first-timers alike, with scenes with them and their fans throughout their tours, members' daily lives, and exclusive interviews.

Despite the movie being exclusive to only CGV theaters and the number of places showing the movie being on the smaller side, the huge records of reserved tickets show just how much of an impact BTS is making.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

