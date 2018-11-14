"Human Channel" JENNIE: Jaw-Dropping Holiday Shots

BLACKPINK's Jennie uploaded photos of herself as the cover girl for HIGH CUT Magazine on her Instagram.

Her face says it all!

Featuring only the highest profile stars, HIGH CUT Magazine has chosen Jennie to be the cover girl for this month's holiday issue, Vol. 230, which was released on November 15th.

With full red lips, Jennie is clad in red from head to toe, ensuing holiday vibes. Leaning on a crystal red Chanel perfume bottle, her famed nickname 'Human Chanel' is called to mind as Jennie pulls off a bewitching pose with her arms and legs bare and her posture a faint silhouette behind the crystal.

Covered in glitter, this cover's holiday theme shows itself in the million sparkles lining Jennie's face and body. However. glitter is not the only thing that sparkles, as a poignant feature is equally visible in all of her photos, and that is Jennie's eyes. Glimmering almost brighter than the holiday shine, Jennie's eyes pierce through you in every photo.

HIGH CUT described her as the Chanel beauty whose "every movement is only the most perfect shot." Don't you want to see more of Jennie's holiday snapshots?

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

