1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

"Human Channel" JENNIE: Jaw-Dropping Holiday Shots

중앙일보

입력

Photo from HIGHCUT

Photo from HIGHCUT

BLACKPINK's Jennie uploaded photos of herself as the cover girl for HIGH CUT Magazine on her Instagram.

Her face says it all!

Photo from Jennie&#39;s Official Instagram

Photo from Jennie&#39;s Official Instagram

Featuring only the highest profile stars, HIGH CUT Magazine has chosen Jennie to be the cover girl for this month's holiday issue, Vol. 230, which was released on November 15th.

Photo from Jennie&#39;s Official Instagram

Photo from Jennie&#39;s Official Instagram

With full red lips, Jennie is clad in red from head to toe, ensuing holiday vibes. Leaning on a crystal red Chanel perfume bottle, her famed nickname 'Human Chanel' is called to mind as Jennie pulls off a bewitching pose with her arms and legs bare and her posture a faint silhouette behind the crystal.

Photo from Jennie&#39;s Official Instagram

Photo from Jennie&#39;s Official Instagram

Covered in glitter, this cover's holiday theme shows itself in the million sparkles lining Jennie's face and body. However. glitter is not the only thing that sparkles, as a poignant feature is equally visible in all of her photos, and that is Jennie's eyes. Glimmering almost brighter than the holiday shine, Jennie's eyes pierce through you in every photo.

Photo from Jennie&#39;s Official Instagram

Photo from Jennie&#39;s Official Instagram

HIGH CUT described her as the Chanel beauty whose "every movement is only the most perfect shot." Don't you want to see more of Jennie's holiday snapshots?

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT