1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS's Tokyo Dome Concert Ended In Great Success

중앙일보

입력

Photo from YONHAPNEWS

Photo from YONHAPNEWS

BTS, who has been attacked by extreme rightists, successfully finished the first show of the Japan Dome tour on the 13th.

The rest of the BTS's Japanese Dome Tour Seems Promising

On the 13th, BTS held the first Love Yourself concert in Tokyo Dome. Despite the recent extreme rightists' criticism, they managed to pull off splendid performances of 30 songs in front of 50 thousand audiences.

Photo from YONHAPNEWS

Photo from YONHAPNEWS

With the controversy that has stirred up because of the t-shirt Jimin wore, BTS had been attacked by Japanese extreme rightists before the show.
The issue got bigger when Music Station, a popular Japanese program, canceled BTS's appearance on the show. This news was reported in various foreign media for people across the globe to know. So some worried that there might be an anti-Korean protest at the tour.

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Photo from BTS official Twitter

However, contrary to what people were concerned about, the protest didn't take place and BTS and ARMY showed huge love for each other.

At the end of the concert, Jimin said, "This breaks my heart that these complicated circumstances made you guys and all other people concerned."
And he said, "We started with the first showcase in a small concert hall in Tokyo. We were so surprised that J-ARMY showed up at that time." "It's been a long way coming to this Tokyo Dome." he reminded.

He then added, "We will never be able to forget this show. We are genuinely happy to be with you guys and we hope you guys feel the same too."

Photo from BTS official Twitter

Photo from BTS official Twitter

After the show, on BTS's official Twitter, photos of J-Hope and RM were shared followed by a massive response from fans.
How the group and the fans are going to unite at upcoming shows in Japan in the future is being highly looked forward to.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT