BTS's Tokyo Dome Concert Ended In Great Success

BTS, who has been attacked by extreme rightists, successfully finished the first show of the Japan Dome tour on the 13th.

The rest of the BTS's Japanese Dome Tour Seems Promising

On the 13th, BTS held the first Love Yourself concert in Tokyo Dome. Despite the recent extreme rightists' criticism, they managed to pull off splendid performances of 30 songs in front of 50 thousand audiences.

With the controversy that has stirred up because of the t-shirt Jimin wore, BTS had been attacked by Japanese extreme rightists before the show.

The issue got bigger when Music Station, a popular Japanese program, canceled BTS's appearance on the show. This news was reported in various foreign media for people across the globe to know. So some worried that there might be an anti-Korean protest at the tour.

However, contrary to what people were concerned about, the protest didn't take place and BTS and ARMY showed huge love for each other.

At the end of the concert, Jimin said, "This breaks my heart that these complicated circumstances made you guys and all other people concerned."

And he said, "We started with the first showcase in a small concert hall in Tokyo. We were so surprised that J-ARMY showed up at that time." "It's been a long way coming to this Tokyo Dome." he reminded.

He then added, "We will never be able to forget this show. We are genuinely happy to be with you guys and we hope you guys feel the same too."

After the show, on BTS's official Twitter, photos of J-Hope and RM were shared followed by a massive response from fans.

How the group and the fans are going to unite at upcoming shows in Japan in the future is being highly looked forward to.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

