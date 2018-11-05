BTS Wins MTV EMA BIGGEST FANS Award, The First Time For Korean Artist

BTS, once again, won an award called Biggest Fans at 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards.

BTS stays on a winning streak : 3 Trophies in a year?!

This year, the award took place in Bilbao, Spain on 4th of November.

MTV EMA, on its official Twitter, tweeted 'Big congrats to BTS and BTS ARMY on you BIGGEST FANS AWARD WIN'.

However, BTS wasn't able to make it to the award due to their stay in Korea.

MTV Europe Music is an award hosted by MTV Network Europe that singles out the hottest music and music video in Europe.

Biggest Fans award that BTS won is one of the main awards with Lady Gaga being the first musician to ever receive it on 2011, followed by One Direction, winning the award 3 years in a row until 2014, and Justin Bieber receiving it on the next 2 years.

With this, BTS has made a splendid achievement to become a group that has won 3 trophies in major foreign music awards this year.

Fans showed their pleasure for their favorite worldwide stars to win another award.

As the name of the award explains, the MTV EMA's tweet regarding the BTS receiving the award has gotten more than 45 thousand likes and has been retweeted more than 27 thousand times which has done numbers in comparison to other tweets made in celebration of other musicians.

In addition, the fans were happy with the fact that the title of the award is BIggest Fans and also with how MTV EMA congratulated ARMY along with BTS since it proves that they have been very supportive and that they made it together.

