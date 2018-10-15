'From JUNGKOOK to CHA EUNWOO!' All the Hottest Boy Idols Are in This '97 Liners Group Chat'!

1 읽는 중

Idol members who were born in 1997 are building a special friendship in a group chatting room.

Is there any chance for me to join?!

Recently, posts saying that there is a group chatting room of male idols born in 1997 went viral on several online communities.

While the chatting room of 1997 liners had been formed quite some time ago, the news that Astro's Cha Eun-woo recently joined the group reignited the attention on these boys' friendship.

So far, the members known to be included in this chat group are Astro's Cha Eun-woo, Seventeen's Mingyu, DK, NCT's Jaehyun, GOT7's BamBam, and Yugyeom.

In the past, Jungkook had been spotted holding on to his cell phone during a rehearsal; he confessed that he likes to talk on this group chat a lot.

He smiled, saying, "It's a chat room of boy idols born in 1997, but I can't tell you the name." Fans all give a knowing smile at the expression of the boys' friendship.

Netizens responded by saying things like, "Let me join, too," "I want to be invited by accident," "they're all so cute and playful." With their friendship in the lead, some fans are even desperately asking for a collaboration stage of these boys,

Check out more photos of their friendship moments from below!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

