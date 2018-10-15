National-hit group BTS meet president MOON JAE-IN in Paris

BTS, who are holding their tour in Europe, met South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jung-sook First Lady in Paris, France.

The president looks so proud!

On October 15, BTS' official Twitter posted two pictures, along with a caption saying, "Korea-France Friendship Concert 'The Echo of Korean Music' in France". Plus, the tweet included the President's Twitter account.

In the pictures, BTS' seven members are proudly posing around the President and the first lady, who are showing benevolent smiles on their faces.

The day before, a special concert was held at Paris Treizieme Art Theatre, in celebration of Korea and France's friendly relations. While around 400 guests attended, President Moon and First Lady Kim who made a state visit to France were also at the site.

Traditional performances and fusion Korean classical music stages were presented by the National Gugak Center, and BTS also stood on stage to perform their songs DNA and IDOL. The presidential couple proudly watched the pride of their nation and gave them a passionate round of applause.

After the performances ended, President Moon went up on stage and shook hands with each member of BTS one by one. He expressed his thanks for spreading Korean Hallyu culture, and the president hugged member V.

At an interview with a foreign press, President Moon expressed his pride, "K-pop contains Korean's passion and excitement, but also is the music that encourages people of the world to reach for their dreams."

On October 8, South Korean government decided to award BTS' seven members with the Hwangwan Culture Medal. Its significance was in that BTS not only contributed to the expansion of Hallyu but also the expansion of Hangeul through contributing to many young non-Koreans joining together and singing Korean lyrics together. With this, BTS had the honor of becoming the youngest Koreans to receive meritorious medals.

BTS who debuted in 2013 is enjoying huge support from not only Asia but also South and North America and Europe. They recently finished their performance as the first K-pop group at New York's Citi Field, and are currently going around Europe, starting from London, moving on to the Netherlands, France, and more.

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

