BTS Tops September's Star Brand Reputation Ranking by a Landslide

BTS took the top place on September's brand reputation ranking of 100 Korean Celebrities brand!
Out of all Korean celebrities, BTS scored an overwhelming win!
On September 30, Korea Business Reputation Institute announced September's brand reputation ranking of 100 Korean celebrities. And the first place went to BTS, followed by Son Heung-min, the football player, and BLACKPINK. The research analyzed 288,148,301 pieces of big data, collected from August 28 to September 29.
The institute stated that they analyzed big data of all actors, singers, entertainers, and sports stars that were active during September and that through those data, they could measure consumer's amount of interest and communication related to Korean stars.
BTS won by a large gap with the second place. Their total brand reputation index was counted as 26,319,077, which was a number almost two times bigger than Son Heung-min's total index of 13,235,000.
Check out the top 30 ranking of September's brand reputation of 100 Korean celebrities!
1. BTS
2. Son Heung-min
3. BLACKPINK
4. Wanna One
5. Red Velvet
6. TWICE
7. Hyun-jin Ryu
8. Girls' Generation
9. Kang Daniel
10. Sunmi
11. EXO
12. (G)I-DLE
13. IU
14. iKON
15. Jo In-sung
16. NCT
17. Hong Jin-young
18. Gong Yoo
19. WJSN
20. PSY
21. GFriend
22. Mamamoo
23. Son Ye-jin
24. Baek Jong-won
25. Cha Eun-woo
26. Hyun Bin
27. Kim Tae-ri
28. N'UEST W
29. Han Ji-min
30. Lovelyz
By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com