1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Tops September's Star Brand Reputation Ranking by a Landslide

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BigHit Entertainment, Yonhap, Twitter

Photo from BigHit Entertainment, Yonhap, Twitter

BTS took the top place on September's brand reputation ranking of 100 Korean Celebrities brand!

Out of all Korean celebrities, BTS scored an overwhelming win!

On September 30, Korea Business Reputation Institute announced September's brand reputation ranking of 100 Korean celebrities. And the first place went to BTS, followed by Son Heung-min, the football player, and BLACKPINK. The research analyzed 288,148,301 pieces of big data, collected from August 28 to September 29.

The institute stated that they analyzed big data of all actors, singers, entertainers, and sports stars that were active during September and that through those data, they could measure consumer's amount of interest and communication related to Korean stars.

BTS won by a large gap with the second place. Their total brand reputation index was counted as 26,319,077, which was a number almost two times bigger than Son Heung-min's total index of 13,235,000.

Check out the top 30 ranking of September's brand reputation of 100 Korean celebrities!

1. BTS
2. Son Heung-min
3. BLACKPINK
4. Wanna One
5. Red Velvet
6. TWICE
7. Hyun-jin Ryu
8. Girls' Generation
9. Kang Daniel
10. Sunmi
11. EXO
12. (G)I-DLE
13. IU
14. iKON
15. Jo In-sung
16. NCT
17. Hong Jin-young
18. Gong Yoo
19. WJSN
20. PSY
21. GFriend
22. Mamamoo
23. Son Ye-jin
24. Baek Jong-won
25. Cha Eun-woo
26. Hyun Bin
27. Kim Tae-ri
28. N'UEST W
29. Han Ji-min
30. Lovelyz

Photo from Korea Business Reputation Institute

Photo from Korea Business Reputation Institute

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT