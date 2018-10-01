BTS Tops September's Star Brand Reputation Ranking by a Landslide

BTS took the top place on September's brand reputation ranking of 100 Korean Celebrities brand!

Out of all Korean celebrities, BTS scored an overwhelming win!

On September 30, Korea Business Reputation Institute announced September's brand reputation ranking of 100 Korean celebrities. And the first place went to BTS, followed by Son Heung-min, the football player, and BLACKPINK. The research analyzed 288,148,301 pieces of big data, collected from August 28 to September 29.

The institute stated that they analyzed big data of all actors, singers, entertainers, and sports stars that were active during September and that through those data, they could measure consumer's amount of interest and communication related to Korean stars.

BTS won by a large gap with the second place. Their total brand reputation index was counted as 26,319,077, which was a number almost two times bigger than Son Heung-min's total index of 13,235,000.

Check out the top 30 ranking of September's brand reputation of 100 Korean celebrities!

1. BTS

2. Son Heung-min

3. BLACKPINK

4. Wanna One

5. Red Velvet

6. TWICE

7. Hyun-jin Ryu

8. Girls' Generation

9. Kang Daniel

10. Sunmi

11. EXO

12. (G)I-DLE

13. IU

14. iKON

15. Jo In-sung

16. NCT

17. Hong Jin-young

18. Gong Yoo

19. WJSN

20. PSY

21. GFriend

22. Mamamoo

23. Son Ye-jin

24. Baek Jong-won

25. Cha Eun-woo

26. Hyun Bin

27. Kim Tae-ri

28. N'UEST W

29. Han Ji-min

30. Lovelyz

By Bongbong and Soohyoun Nam voomvoomk@gmail.com

