WATCH: KANG DANIEL's Reinterpretation of BIG BANG's 'BANG BANG BANG' on Music Bank at Berlin

To guest on KBS' Music Bank, Wanna One on September 14 has departed to Berlin.

He's banging fans' heart...♡

And the next day, the group performed BANG BANG BANG, LIGHT, BURN IT UP, PICK ME, and BOOMERANG on stage, which was quite sensational.

While Kang Daniel is a renowned dancer in the team, his dance moves on stage especially during the performance of BANG BANG BANG inevitably let his fans broke out with a cheer.

Fans who've watched him dancing at the site and through Youtube videos responded "Is it true..? Kang Daniel is dancing Big Bang's BANG BANG BANG... I'll replay this video over 5 trillion times", "This is legendary", "His sexiness overflows when he's doing the body-popping thing", "His look, dance moves, physical... There's nothing more to say other than that he's the best".

