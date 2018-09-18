JIMIN·KANG DANIEL·JUNGKOOK, Ranked TOP 3 of Brand Reputation Rankings

On September 17, Korean Business Reputation Institute released September's brand reputation rankings for individual boy group member, and BTS's JIMIN ranked in the first place, WANNA ONE's KANG DANIEL, ranked in the second and BTS's JUNGKOOK ranked in the 3rd place.
All 7 BTS members are in TOP 12!
Brand Reputation index is an index made by analyzing big data on brands, based on the observation that consumers' online habits hugely affect brand consumption.
According to the institute, Korean Business Reputation Institute, "As a result of the analysis of the personal brand reputation of the boy group in September 2018, BTS's JIMIN recorded the first place. In BTS JIMIN's link analysis, 'sexy, love, congratulation' have appeared the highest, and in the keyboard analysis, 'Billboard, YouTube' were highly appeared.
The rest of the top 30 were analyzed as below:
1. BTS's JIMIN
2. WANNA ONE's KANG DANIEL
3. BTS's JUNGKIIK
4. BTS's RM
5. BTS's V
6. ASTRO's CHA EUNWOO
7. SHINHWA's ERIC
8. BTS's JIN
9. BTS's SUGA
10. WANNA ONE's ONG SEONGWOO
11. WANNA ONE's PARK JIHOON
12. BTS's J-HOPE
13. WANNA ONE's HA SUNGWOON
14. WANNA ONE's HWANG MINHYUN
15. WANNA ONE's KIM JAEHWAN
16. WANNA ONE's PARK WOOJIN
17. WANNA ONE's LEE DAEHWI
18. EXO's XIUMIN
19. HIGHLIGHT's YOON DOOJOON
20. MXM's KIM DONGHYUN
21. BIGBANG's SEUNGRI
22. WANNA ONE's BAE JINYOUNG
23. WANNA ONE's YOON JISUNG
24. WANNA ONE's LAI GUANLIN
25. BTOB's SEO EUNKWANG
26. IMFACT's LEE SANG
27. INFINITE's NAM WOOHYUN
28. EXO's SEHUN
29. TVXQ's YUNHO
30. EXO's BAEKHYUN
By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com