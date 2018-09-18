JIMIN·KANG DANIEL·JUNGKOOK, Ranked TOP 3 of Brand Reputation Rankings

On September 17, Korean Business Reputation Institute released September's brand reputation rankings for individual boy group member, and BTS's JIMIN ranked in the first place, WANNA ONE's KANG DANIEL, ranked in the second and BTS's JUNGKOOK ranked in the 3rd place.

All 7 BTS members are in TOP 12!

Brand Reputation index is an index made by analyzing big data on brands, based on the observation that consumers' online habits hugely affect brand consumption.

According to the institute, Korean Business Reputation Institute, "As a result of the analysis of the personal brand reputation of the boy group in September 2018, BTS's JIMIN recorded the first place. In BTS JIMIN's link analysis, 'sexy, love, congratulation' have appeared the highest, and in the keyboard analysis, 'Billboard, YouTube' were highly appeared.

The rest of the top 30 were analyzed as below:

1. BTS's JIMIN

2. WANNA ONE's KANG DANIEL

3. BTS's JUNGKIIK

4. BTS's RM

5. BTS's V

6. ASTRO's CHA EUNWOO

7. SHINHWA's ERIC

8. BTS's JIN

9. BTS's SUGA

10. WANNA ONE's ONG SEONGWOO

11. WANNA ONE's PARK JIHOON

12. BTS's J-HOPE

13. WANNA ONE's HA SUNGWOON

14. WANNA ONE's HWANG MINHYUN

15. WANNA ONE's KIM JAEHWAN

16. WANNA ONE's PARK WOOJIN

17. WANNA ONE's LEE DAEHWI

18. EXO's XIUMIN

19. HIGHLIGHT's YOON DOOJOON

20. MXM's KIM DONGHYUN

21. BIGBANG's SEUNGRI

22. WANNA ONE's BAE JINYOUNG

23. WANNA ONE's YOON JISUNG

24. WANNA ONE's LAI GUANLIN

25. BTOB's SEO EUNKWANG

26. IMFACT's LEE SANG

27. INFINITE's NAM WOOHYUN

28. EXO's SEHUN

29. TVXQ's YUNHO

30. EXO's BAEKHYUN

By Bongbong and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com