1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

While Pretending to Celebrate RM's Birthday on September 12, Playful JIMIN Uploaded Photos of…

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

Photo from BTS Official Facebook

September 12 was BTS' leader RM's birthday. BTS members, who couldn't pass this day normally, celebrated RM's birthday by uploading playful pictures and videos of RM.

Their way of expressing love ♡

In a video clip, Jimin uploaded, RM is changing his outfits in the backstage.

Once RM noticed that he was being filmed, he made an eye-rolling face, emitting his goofiness. Seeing him doing that, Jimin laughs out loud, saying, "You think I won't upload this video?"

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Jin uploaded a picture of RM, fallen in deep sleep. He looks like a baby who's never gonna get up even when somebody wakes him up. However, to not damage the reputation of the leader, members also uploaded normal photos.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Jungkook uploaded a photo of himself with RM and Jimin drinking soju where the Korean caption said 'N J H H P B D' (Namjoon Hyung happy birthday). They look really happy eating and drinking.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Not to be outdone, Jimin also disclosed photos taken together with RM and there definitely was an amazing chemistry the two had together.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

In response to all celebrations, RM thanked his fans for showing the love with a series of pictures of what he’s been up to.

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Photo from Twitter @BTS_twt

Currently, BTS is staying in the US for their LOVE YOURSELF world tour, and it will keep going until early next year. Moreover, the group is to guest on NBC's America's Got Talent on September 13 and is going to perform IDOL.

By Bongbong, Soohyoun Nam and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT