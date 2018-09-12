1 읽는 중

BTS SUGA on V LIVE Mentioned About Haters "I wish Them to Write Some More Hateful Comments…"

Photo from V LIVE

BTS' Suga gave one hit to the haters.

"I'm sorry, but I don't really care"

On September 11, Suga turned on the V LIVE to talk to his fans after a long while and sincerely replied to the questions they ask.

Photo from V LIVE

And in the middle of the V LIVE, Suga was asked if he usually reads hateful comments. On the subject of malicious comments, Suga said "Honestly, I don't really care. I'm sorry but I rarely read hateful comments. You can write more (hateful comments). The company will take legal action about it. I don't read it but the haters will be charged with cyberbullying, and there's no mercy for them. Isn't this the happy ending for everyone? I wish people to write some more."

Photo from V LIVE

And he also mentioned the life in LA. He said "I really like the hotel here. Except for a trip to the venue and having a meal outside for once, I've never left the hotel."

However, after BTS has successfully wrapped up their concert in LA Staples center, their next concert will be held at Oakland Oracle Arena on September 12.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

