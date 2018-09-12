SUGA Resembles a Cat, Which Means His Character and Life Would Be…



A few days ago, BTS scored No.1 on 'Billboard 200'. It was their second time topping this chart. On Billboard's 'Hot 100' chart, they ranked No.11. It's a 'dream scene' for even singers based in Europe and America. For Asian artists, it almost seemed impossible.



But how was it possible for BTS? Of course, there must have been thousands of factors in their success, but from a fresh point of view, how about analyzing their fortune through 'physiognomy'? (Physiognomy is a practice of assessing a person's character or personality from their outer appearance, especially the face)



A physiognomist explains that, just like our faces, there are certain lineaments to people's voices too! They can be referred to as 'physiognomy of voices', and of course, for singers, their voices' physiognomy can hugely affect their success. VoomVoom introduces to you, analysis on each BTS member's face and voice physiognomy, suggested by an expert in this field!

"For him, it is good to have small eyes like now"

SUGA is a 'cat ideal face' that has well-developed five senses. Entertainers, artists, and singers have to develop their senses in order to succeed.

SUGA has inborn delicate sensations, so he can distinguish the subtle differences. So-called a contemplative cat.

For him, it is good to have small eyes like now, but if he gets round wide eyes, he will be unlucky.

He was born with a belief that his mind is more valuable than words. Also, he acts calmly, thoughtfully and does not force.

He has a strong physiognomy of voice and power. These characters are treated well everywhere. He has more fortune in the physiognomy of voices than face physiognomy.

By Baek Jae Kwon (Physiognomist) and Chaeyeong Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

