V was Spotted Once Again with His Loving Gaze to ARMYs at the Concert

V's most recent video clip grabbed fans' attention once again by his sweet, attentive gaze.

This person..... loves his fans too much

When V was on stage, he heard a fan calling out "Taehyung, Taehyung!" Although the voice almost got lost by the crowd, V instantly came forward and sat down in front of the fan.

Then he started to lovingly gaze at the fans who were shouting with joy.

And it made fans even more fluttered by his total opposite looks of a little playful boy and a sweet boyfriend.

While staying at the place for about 10 seconds, he also handed over the mic to let fans enjoy the song.

Others who've encountered this video through diverse social networks and online communities went wild and responded "Kim Taehyung, as expected", "ARMYs hearts explode", "Wait, is this person still alive?"

