A World-Renowned Actress of 'Game of Thrones' Made Public of Her Love Toward BTS' JUNGKOOK

Maisie Williams in HBO's Game of Thrones starring as Arya Stark publicly revealed her love toward BTS' Jungkook.

Kookie! Another fan girl right here!!

On August 30, Williams tweeted about her favorite Kpop idol. To a fan's question "Maisie are you a BTS stan? I need to know I love them", she answered, "Yes, I stan BTS for life ♥."

And as the fan further asked "Who's your bias? Is it JHope because he's a dancer. Please fangirl with me over them", Williams replied "Jungkook babes♥."

Maisie Williams is a well-known actress in America with her appearance in a drama Game of Thrones. And considering her age of 22, fanship toward an idol group like BTS is very natural. However, by the fact that she is an actress of a world-renowned TV series, fans felt even more rewarding.

On the other hand, the 8th season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere in the first half of 2019.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com