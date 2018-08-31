1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

A World-Renowned Actress of 'Game of Thrones' Made Public of Her Love Toward BTS' JUNGKOOK

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community (left), Instagram (right)

Photo from online community (left), Instagram (right)

Maisie Williams in HBO's Game of Thrones starring as Arya Stark publicly revealed her love toward BTS' Jungkook.

Kookie! Another fan girl right here!!

On August 30, Williams tweeted about her favorite Kpop idol. To a fan's question "Maisie are you a BTS stan? I need to know I love them", she answered, "Yes, I stan BTS for life ♥."

And as the fan further asked "Who's your bias? Is it JHope because he's a dancer. Please fangirl with me over them", Williams replied "Jungkook babes♥."

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

Maisie Williams is a well-known actress in America with her appearance in a drama Game of Thrones. And considering her age of 22, fanship toward an idol group like BTS is very natural. However, by the fact that she is an actress of a world-renowned TV series, fans felt even more rewarding.

On the other hand, the 8th season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere in the first half of 2019.

By Bongbong and Jaeyeon Ryu voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT